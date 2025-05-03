Realtor sheds light on real estate growth, empowering Nigerian youth

Obuba Properties, a fast-rising Nigerian real estate and investment company, is quickly making waves in the industry with its innovative approach to property acquisition and youth empowerment. As a subsidiary of Obuba Investment Limited, the company has already marked significant milestones within its short period of operation.

With a focus on real estate, investment, and agriculture, Obuba Properties is led by Prince Emeka Obuba Igwe, who is fast gaining recognition as one of Nigeria’s most visionary young entrepreneurs. Since its inception, the company has partnered with over five recognized real estate companies to launch an estate project that has successfully made over 100 Nigerians landlords and have trained over 1,000 young Nigerians to become successful realtors through our partner’s platform ‘SealDeal Realtors Network Limited’. In addition, Obuba Properties is collaborating with Everthrive Limited in managing and developing estates across Lagos and Calabar.

In an exclusive interview, Prince Emeka stated, “Our mission goes beyond just selling properties; we’re committed to changing lives. Through our efforts, we’ve empowered hundreds with real estate knowledge and created real economic value. We’re also currently working on launching a free academy to support young entrepreneurs, because we believe that entrepreneurship is the key to reducing insecurity and eradicating poverty in Nigeria.”

One of the company’s flagship projects, Peniel, exemplifies its innovation-driven strategy. For years, industrialization has brought both progress and pollution, forcing families to trade health for proximity to the city. Gas flares poison the air, water, and soil—turning home into a silent hazard. Peniel offers a way out. Just 30 kilometers from the industrial zones, it’s far enough to breathe, yet close enough to thrive. Here, clean air, pure water, and lush greenery create a sanctuary where life flourishes. Escape the pollution. Breathe easy. Live fully. Welcome to Peniel.

Designed with environmental consciousness and resident wellbeing in mind, Peniel stands as a forward-thinking solution for those seeking safety and serenity near the fast-developing Ibeju-Lekki area, while remaining accessible for workers in the zone, particularly near the Dangote refinery.

Prince Emeka emphasized transparency and simplicity as the bedrock of the organization’s success. “Our core values – easy property acquisition and transparency – have brought us fortune. It’s a testament to the fact that doing business the right way truly pays,” he added.

Obuba Properties is also an active participant in corporate social responsibility, with a strong commitment to “Housing for All” initiatives. The company partners with government and private bodies to support solutions aimed at reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria.

Prince Emeka further stated that he is confident in the company’s trajectory. “In the next five years, Obuba Properties will be at the forefront of the real estate industry in Nigeria. We’re not just reacting to market needs—we’re anticipating future challenges and solving them before they arrive.”

Recently nominated as Nigeria’s youngest promising organization, Obuba Properties is a company to watch—one that is redefining real estate, investing in human capital, and building a legacy of positive impact.