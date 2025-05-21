Real Madrid’s Endrick set to miss Club World Cup with hamstring injury

Endrick

Real Madrid striker Endrick is set to miss the Club World Cup after the Spanish giants diagnosed him with a hamstring injury on Wednesday.

Spanish media reported the 18-year-old Brazil international is unlikely to be available for the tournament this summer in the United States, with Madrid’s first match against Al-Hilal on June 18.

The forward came off hurt during the 2-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.

Endrick has played 37 times for Madrid this season across all competitions but mainly as a substitute, racking up just 847 minutes in total and netting seven times, five coming in the Copa del Rey.