Real Madrid to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen for £50m

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen after agreeing to activate his £50 million release clause.

The 20-year-old Spain international is set to return to his home country, having grown up in Marbella and come through the ranks at Malaga and Costa Unida CF. Despite interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle, Huijsen has chosen Real and is close to finalising personal terms.

Madrid will pay the fee in three instalments. Former clubs Juventus and Malaga will receive 10% and 5% of the deal, respectively. Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus for £12.6m last summer and has made 34 appearances this season, scoring three goals.

Sources tell BBC Sport the deal is progressing well, with a full agreement expected soon. Real hope to complete the transfer ahead of next month’s Club World Cup in the U.S.

Incoming Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has reportedly pushed for Huijsen’s signing as part of his plan to strengthen the club’s defence with young talent.

Huijsen is set to be Madrid’s second Premier League signing this summer, with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold also expected to join.

