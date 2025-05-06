Real Madrid mull signing Alexander-Arnold ahead of Club World Cup

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Spanish giants Real Madrid are willing to complete the transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold before the commencement of the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

According to the BBC, Real Madrid have approached Liverpool and opened negotiations to convince the Reds to release Alexander-Arnold in time for the full-back to be part of their plans for next month’s competition in the United States.

The England defender has confirmed he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer.

The 26-year-old is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent, and the Spanish club are considering an offer of about £850,000 to release Alexander-Arnold early from his deal.

In other plans, Real Madrid might also consider paying the wages Liverpool owe Alexander-Arnold as they seek a solution.

However, discussions between all parties at the moment are described as amicable.

FIFA recently confirmed that there will be a short initial transfer window this summer – running from 1 to 10 June – which is designed for clubs competing in the FIFA-organised tournament to amend their squads in time for the competition.

Vanguard News