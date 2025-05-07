Rapper The Game to sell California mansion to pay $7m assault judgment

The Game

Rapper The Game has been ordered to sell his Calabasas mansion to help satisfy a $7.1 million judgment awarded to Priscilla Rainey.

Court documents show that a judge approved the sale of the property in order to cover a portion of the $7,130,100 Rainey won in a 2018 lawsuit.

The court’s decision was based on legal standards concerning homestead exemptions and creditor liens. As the documents explain: “If the proposed sale of the dwelling is likely to produce a bid high enough to satisfy the homestead exemption and any outstanding liens or encumbrances senior to the judgment creditor’s lien while still leaving some amount available to satisfy even a ‘part’ of the judgment creditor’s lien, then the court must grant the application for sale.”

In other words, if the sale of the property can generate funds to cover senior debts and still leave something for the creditor, the court must allow the sale.

The Legal Battle

Rainey originally sued The Game in 2015, alleging he sexually assaulted her during filming of the VH1 reality show She Got Game. Rather than fully engaging in the court proceedings, The Game missed several court dates, which led the judge to issue a default ruling in Rainey’s favor.

By July 2023, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi issued a notice of levy and writ of execution against The Game and his manager, Wack 100. The order alleged that The Game transferred ownership of the mansion to Wack 100 in an attempt to shield it from Rainey’s collection efforts. In October, the rapper was ordered to appear in court to justify why the mansion should not be sold.

The property is currently listed on the market for $4 million. If it sells at that price, The Game would still owe Rainey approximately $3 million.

Public Reactions and Statements

Despite the court’s rulings, The Game has consistently expressed his refusal to pay Rainey. In 2020, he posted on social media:

“People out here dying from the rona n blogs out here creating false narratives for this Waffle House roach who doing anything her thirsty a## can to try n take money from me. I’m enjoying retirement !! Y’all been saying she got 7 million for 7 years & yet here I am, laid up tipsy off my 5th quarantine watching Tiger King lol.”

Meanwhile, Rainey continued to pursue legal remedies. In 2020, she was awarded ownership of The Game’s Prolific Records label and began collecting royalties from his Born to Rap album.