Rain disrupts outdoor activities at National Sports Festival

Rain on Friday disrupted outdoor sporting events at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain which started at 9:45am forced outdoor activities to a halt.

NAN reports that the situation compelled athletes to seek shelter in the covered side of the MKO Abiola Sports Arena and other centres.

Some athletes who spoke with NAN advised the National Sports Commission (NSC) to avoid holding subsequent games during the rainy season.

Ogunsakin Akinwumi, Team Ekiti tennis player, described the timing of the festival as unfortunate.

Akinwumi said that the festival, especially those to be held in the South West, should be at the end of the year when there is no or little rain.

“May is the time that we have heavy rain in the South West. I understand that facilities were not ready at the end of the year, but we can do better in subsequent festivals.

“If we plan properly, these situations can be avoided,” he said.

Emmanuel Echioma, a handball player from Enugu, told NAN that the rain would no doubt affect the momentum of the game.

He said that the disruption caused by the rain was avoidable with proper planning.

“If the games are indoor, there would be no problem. Again, the timing of the festival is also a thing of concern,” he said.

The NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government.

It brings athletes together from all the 36 states and the FCT to compete in various sports, promoting national unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across Nigeria.

The sports festival, which started on May 1, is expected to end on May 30. (NAN)