Quality housing key to purposeful living, says Adeleye

A real estate firm, Excellent Homes, has concluded plans to redefine modern living with a cultural touch, saying with good houses people can live a purposeful life.

Chief Executive Officer of Excellent Homes, Isaac Adeleye, said this at the launch of its residential project, Zion City Estate Phase 2, held at Oke Oyi, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Speaking at the event, Adeleye said: “Zion City Estate Phase 2 is more than just an estate—it is a community designed to inspire peace, growth, and legacy. We have taken the time to create a sanctuary where heritage meets modernity, and where every resident can experience comfort, security, and belonging. We have ensured that this estate caters to all walks of life. Whether you are a young professional starting out, a growing family, or a strategic investor, this is a place where dreams can truly take root.”

Similarly, realtors at the event praised the project’s strategic location, excellent title and long-term potential.

One industry veteran described Zion City Estate Phase 2 as “a masterstroke of planning and an unbeatable opportunity in the fast-growing Ilorin property market.”

Meanwhile, the estate is a celebration of Nigeria’s rich African heritage, architectural elegance combining traditional design elements with modern comforts, offering a truly remarkable environment for those who value both style and substance.

The estate offers proximity to key landmarks such as the Ilorin East Secretariat, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin Post Office, the proposed Jimoh Babalola University, and the ambitious Ilorin Mega City project.