Putin ‘on the side of war, not peace’ – Macron

Macron-Putin

Vladimir Putin is backing war rather than peace, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, condemning “belligerent” comments made by the Russian leader at a Moscow parade marking victory in World War II.

“President Putin is on the side of war, not the side of peace. The belligerent comments that he made, the reality of every day, only underline that,” Macron said alongside Polish Premier Donald Tusk as Washington seeks to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.