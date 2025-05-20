Protest erupts in Calabar over arrest of UCTH nurses after patient’s death

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A peaceful protest rocked the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) on Tuesday following the arrest of three nurses by officers of the Nigeria Police Force. The arrest was linked to the death of a patient whose identity details were reportedly not recorded upon admission.

The protest, led by nurses of the hospital, saw over 200 of them barricade the entrance to the facility, preventing vehicular movement in and out. The demonstration caused a temporary disruption of medical activities, with some patients and visitors locked out.

According to findings, the patient was brought into the hospital by a good Samaritan who made an initial payment for treatment before departing. Unfortunately, the patient passed away before morning.

Relatives of the deceased, upon arriving at the hospital, reportedly discovered the patient’s SIM card was missing and demanded the nurses provide information about the good Samaritan who brought him in. When the nurses were unable to supply such information, the family contacted the police, leading to the arrest of the nurses on duty.

One of the protesting nurses, who spoke anonymously, expressed dismay over the arrest, explaining that their colleagues were only doing their job and had no malicious intent.

In response to the incident, the protesting nurses also marched to the Cross River State Police Command Headquarters to demand the unconditional release of their colleagues.

Speaking to Vanguard, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, described the situation as unfortunate, citing negligence on the part of the nurses.

“How could trained nurses admit a patient into the hospital facility without taking data from the good Samaritan who brought the patient in? It’s unethical,” she stated.

However, SP Ugbo confirmed that the Commissioner of Police had since ordered the immediate release of the arrested nurses.