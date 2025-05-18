Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi nominated as next WHO African Regional Director

…Set to Assume Office for a Five-Year Term Pending Executive Board Approval

Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi has been nominated as the next Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region. His nomination was announced during a Special Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa in Geneva, held ahead of the World Health Assembly.

The session was convened following the sudden passing of the previous Regional Director-elect, Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, in November 2024.

Janabi, proposed by the United Republic of Tanzania, emerged as the successful candidate among other contenders, including Dr. N’da Konan Michel Yao (Côte d’Ivoire), Dr. Mohammed Lamine Dramé (Guinea), and Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa (Togo). His nomination now advances to the 157th session of the WHO Executive Board, scheduled for May 28–29, 2025, in Geneva. Upon confirmation, he will serve a five-year term with the possibility of reappointment.

In his acceptance speech, Janabi pledged to prioritize the health needs of the African region, focusing on resilience, unity, and innovation.

“Thank you for your trust in me. I will not let you down. Your support underscores our collective resolve to build a healthier, stronger, and more united Africa,” he stated.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Professor Janabi and acknowledged the efforts of the other candidates.

“Professor Janabi will take the reins at an unprecedented time for the African Region and WHO as a whole. We are grateful for his experience and expertise as we work together to navigate the challenges we face and position our Organization to be stronger, sharper, and more effective in the future,” Dr. Tedros said.

He also expressed appreciation to Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, for his leadership during the transitional period.

“Thank you, Dr. Ihekweazu, for your service in steering the Regional Office during this critical time,” he added.

Dr. Ihekweazu also extended his congratulations to Janabi, expressing confidence in his ability to lead effectively.

“Congratulations, Professor Janabi, on your election. This is a true reflection of the trust that Member States have placed in you. The African region has made important strides in health but also faces real and complex challenges. You can count on my support and that of all of WHO Africa as you take on this new role to serve our people,” he stated.

Professor Janabi’s nomination comes at a crucial time for the African Region, which continues to face numerous health challenges, including infectious diseases, noncommunicable diseases, and climate-related health risks. His experience and vision are expected to drive sustainable health outcomes in the region.

The WHO Executive Board’s approval later this month will officially mark the beginning of his tenure, signaling a new era for health leadership in Africa.