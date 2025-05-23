Prof. Gwarzo hails Nile varsity VC for raising academic standards

The President of the Association of African Private Universities (AAPU), Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has commended the Vice Chancellor of Nile University, Professor Dilli Dogo, for enhancing the quality of education in the university.

Gwarzo stated this during a courtesy visit to the university in Abuja, where he urged universities across the continent to stop working in isolation and instead build stronger ties with one another.

He emphasised that collaboration was key if African countries hoped to improve their education systems and tackle broader social and economic issues.

Gwarzo praised the Vice Chancellor Professor Dilli Dogo for raising the institution to an impressive standard, noting that such achievement is especially remarkable under a Nigerian leadership.

“Seeing a Nigerian Vice Chancellor elevate this university to such a level is both inspiring and commendable,” he said.

“What I saw here shows that real work is being done, this is not just about increasing enrollment or expanding buildings. It’s about delivering education that actually prepares students to solve problems.”

Gwarzo acknowledged that while many African universities have made notable individual progress, the lack of collaboration limits their broader impact.

He stressed that true change will only come when institutions begin to share ideas, research, and teaching approaches.

He raised concerns about challenges such as poor healthcare systems, youth unemployment, and infrastructure deficits, saying these issues require academic contributions—but warned that universities cannot truly influence society if they remain isolated.

“When we don’t talk to each other, we all fall behind,” he said. “We need to start working across borders. That’s how we’ll develop local solutions that actually work.”

During the meeting, Professor Dogo reaffirmed Nile University’s openness to collaboration but emphasized that partnerships must lead to meaningful results. He said the university prioritizes outcomes and supports any collaboration that improves student learning, research, or community service.