President Tinubu’s aide pays courtesy visit to Governor Abiodun

From Left: Alhaji Kamorudeen Yusuf, Governor Dapo Abiodun and Dr Lateef Sulaimon.

By Bayo Wahab

President Bola Tinubu’s Personal Assistant on Special Duties, Alhaji Kamorudeen Yusuf, has paid a courtesy visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

The governor received Alhaji Yusuf at his office in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital on Wednesday.

The aide, who hails from Ogun State, was accompanied by Dr Lateef Sulaimon during the visit.

Speaking to Vanguard after the meeting, Dr Sulaimon said the visit was simply to show respect to the state governor and foster continued collaboration between the federal government and Governor Abiodun’s administration.

“It was just a courtesy visit to His Excellency. We came to show our respect and acknowledge our governor’s support for Ogun youths at the ongoing Gateway Games in the state,” Dr Sulaimon said.

Alhaji Yusuf also thanked Governor Abiodun for his support for the City Boy Movement in Ogun.

At the end of the meeting, Governor Abiodun presented the Gateway City Gate plaque and a photobook showing the performance of his administration to the president’s personal assistant.

Governor Dapo Abiodun presents the Gateway City Gate plaque to Alhaji Kamorudeen.

The presidential aide has gained public attention in recent months for his philanthropic initiatives, especially those related to youth empowerment and support for underserved communities in Ogun State.

This visit underscores Alhaji Yusuf’s ongoing efforts to stay connected with his roots and maintain working relationships with state leaders.

Vanguard News