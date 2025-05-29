President Tinubu invites the world to Motherland 2025 Festival in December

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to cultural revival, economic advancement, and global engagement. In his address on Thursday, marking the second anniversary of his administration, President Tinubu said that the Motherland 2025 Festival, billed for December, aims to position Nigeria as a world-class destination for tourism, investment, and creative exchange.

“In the spirit of democracy and national renewal, we are preparing to welcome the world to Nigeria soon for the Motherland Festival. This landmark gathering will spotlight our rich heritage, dynamic creative industries, and the vibrant energy of our people. It will showcase Nigeria’s beauty through tourism, culture, and innovation, inviting the world to rediscover our nation.

“The Nigerian diaspora plays a vital role in our national transformation. Their expertise, investment, and global perspective are key to shaping the future we seek.

“The Motherland Festival will bring together voices from across the continent and the diaspora in a decisive moment of unity and purpose, affirming that Nigeria is not only a leader in Africa but a committed global partner ready to engage, inspire, and lead,” the President concluded.

Organized by Discover Motherland Africa in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, the Motherland 2025 Festival will be held from December 15 to 21, 2025, across Abuja and Lagos.

The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, expressed delight that the week-long experience will feature immersive exhibitions, state pavilions, and curated tracks across business, entertainment, culture, innovation, and investment designed to ensure there is something for everyone.

“Motherland 2025 is a new era for tourism. This December, we are launching the Motherland 2025 Expo and Festival, a 7-day experience spanning Lagos and Abuja. While ‘Detty December’ has been a time of celebration, Motherland 2025 takes it further—fostering meaningful connections, discovery, and investment. The event will feature state pavilions, showcasing the culture, investment opportunities, and local tourism of each state. Whether you are interested in entertainment, technology, real estate, or healthcare, there will be dedicated tracks and activations to bring people together.”

The festival is built to create deeper connections between the global African diaspora and home. From professional networking to fashion marketplaces and emerging enterprises, Motherland 2025 will offer opportunities for collaboration, commerce, and meaningful exchange bridging Nigerians at home and abroad.

Government initiatives like the Diaspora Bond and Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (BVN) are making it easier for Nigerians abroad to invest and actively participate in national development.

As part of its mission, Motherland 2025 is actively building strategic partnerships across key sectors from telecoms to banking, airlines to hospitality ensuring that every tourist experience in Nigeria this December and beyond is more seamless, modern, and welcoming. Whether arriving through major airports, booking travel, accessing digital payments, or exploring new destinations, the goal is simple: create an unforgettable, world-class welcome for everyone coming home.