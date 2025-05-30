Presidency hits back at Atiku over criticism of Tinubu’s two-year performance

The presidency has responded to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s criticism of the Bola Tinubu-led administration, stating that only those who “choose to be blind” would fail to see the achievements recorded over the past two years.

Atiku, in a statement marking the administration’s second anniversary, accused the government of worsening poverty and setting new records in wasteful public spending.

“Policy after policy under this administration has targeted the poor while providing relief and advantage to the rich,” Atiku said.

“From healthcare to education to identity management and basic public services, Nigerians are now faced with class-based systems where the wealthy enjoy VIP treatment, and the rest are left behind.”

In a swift reaction, Onanuga dismissed Atiku’s comments as partisan rhetoric, arguing that unless the former vice president still lives in Dubai, he should acknowledge the bold economic and institutional reforms undertaken by the Tinubu administration over the past two years.

“We have made progress. Inflation is easing, food production is rising, investments are returning, and the foundation for a more prosperous, just, and inclusive Nigeria is being laid. These gains are in plain sight for everyone. Only those who play blind will not see them,” Onanuga said.

“During the campaign, Tinubu never promised that the reforms would be painless. But he was clear they were necessary to rescue the country from the brink of fiscal collapse to reverse years of unsustainable spending and lay a solid foundation for long-term inclusive growth.

“The removal of the fuel subsidy and unification of the foreign exchange system were steps successive administrations, including that of Obasanjo-Atiku Abubakar, acknowledged as necessary but failed to implement.

“Atiku promised the reforms in his manifesto. Indeed, all three major candidates in the election agreed they must be done, except that the responsibility to implement the reforms fell on President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 election.

“Unlike Atiku and some critics, everyone agrees that the reforms have stabilised government finances, curbed systemic corruption, and enabled direct investments into social programmes and infrastructure.”

Countering Atiku’s claim that Tinubu’s policies are “anti-people,” Onanuga said: “The Tinubu administration, fully acknowledging that its policies affect the vulnerable, has increased investments in social safety nets, introduced targeted interventions for low-income households, and more than doubled the minimum wage, from N30k to N70k.

“Some states even pay up to N85k to their workers, a feat made possible by increased federal allocations.”

On education, Onanuga described Atiku’s claims as “completely off the mark,” insisting that the allegations were false and merely an attempt to discredit President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “Since last year, the government has introduced the Student Loan Scheme to ensure that underprivileged children are not denied education because of poverty. As of the last count, over 600,000 Nigerian students have benefitted from the loans.

“The loans cover the students’ school fees and living allowances. The loans do not yet cover Nigerians in expensive schools like Atiku’s American University in Yola. What is undeniable is that under Bola Tinubu, higher education is now more accessible to deserving youths.”

Addressing the challenges of reform, Onanuga stated, “This government has admitted honestly that the reforms come with attendant challenges and has worked vigorously to lessen the pain.”

In a final remark directed at Atiku, Onanuga said his coalition efforts were no cause for concern, assuring that as a committed democrat, President Tinubu would neither suppress their rights nor attempt to silence them.

He added, “Criticism must be elevated and constructive. When Atiku opposes government policies, he should also offer a solution.

“Otherwise, his opposition statements will be dismissed as mere partisan rhetoric and cheap talk. Nigerians deserve opposition leaders who offer solutions, not just criticism.”