Port Harcourt Refinery: PETROAN urges NNPCL to complete rehabilitation within 30 days

By Udeme Akpan

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to complete the rehabilitation of the old Port Harcourt Refinery within 30 days.

This appeal follows NNPCL’s announcement of a scheduled maintenance shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) beginning May 24, 2025.

PETROAN’s National President, Billy Gillis-Harry, expressed concern over the feasibility of the 30-day timeline, citing frequent bureaucratic bottlenecks that often cause delays. He warned that any further delay could worsen fuel supply challenges and deepen economic hardship for Nigerians.

The association urged NNPCL to complete the rehabilitation before existing fuel stocks are depleted to prevent market monopolization and ensure a steady supply of petroleum products.

PETROAN also recommended that the Honourable Minister of Petroleum establish a task force comprising all members of the Petroleum Industry Stakeholders Forum. The task force would monitor the repairs and provide regular updates to promote transparency and accountability.

The association emphasized the urgent need to complete repairs on the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) blending unit and called for prompt payments to contractors involved in the rehabilitation to avoid unnecessary delays.

PETROAN stressed that timely completion of the refinery repairs would help sustain market competition, ultimately benefiting consumers and the national economy.