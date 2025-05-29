Port Congestion: Shipping lines to blame for empty container backlog – APM Terminals

By Godwin Oritse

Amid growing concerns over congestion at Lagos ports, APM Terminals Apapa has clarified that the responsibility for evacuating empty containers lies solely with shipping lines, not the terminal operator.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Terminal Manager Steen Knudsen addressed recent media reports suggesting that APM Terminals Apapa is not accepting empty containers, a claim he described as misleading. He emphasized that the congestion stems from a surge in import cargo volumes, which has led shipping lines to prioritize the discharge of laden containers over the evacuation of empties.

“The management of empty container evacuation into the terminal and their shipment out on vessels is the exclusive responsibility of shipping lines, which own and control the containers,” Knudsen stated.

He explained that the current imbalance has resulted in an accumulation of empty containers within the terminal, significantly reducing available yard space and forcing APM Terminals to temporarily restrict the reception of additional empties.

“We recognize the impact this may have on truck operators, consignees, and the broader logistics chain. That is why we are actively engaging shipping lines and relevant government authorities to expedite the evacuation process,” Knudsen added.

He stressed that the issue is not due to operational failures at the terminal but rather a systemic imbalance in container traffic management. “Shipping lines play a key role in ensuring containers are loaded out as empties once they are returned. Unfortunately, the high volume of imports is tipping that balance,” he said.

Appealing to stakeholders for patience, Knudsen assured that every effort is being made to clear the backlog and restore normal operations. “APM Terminals Apapa remains committed to professionalism, efficient service delivery, and continuous collaboration to keep Nigeria’s supply chain moving,” he concluded.