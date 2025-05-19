Pope’s offer to host Russia-Ukraine talks welcomed by international leaders

Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV has offered to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks in a gesture welcomed by US and European leaders, Italy’s Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said on Monday.
US President Donald Trump and a number of European leaders discussed the offer in a call after Trump spoke with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Meloni said in a statement.
She said “the availability of the holy father to welcome the talks at the Vatican was judged positively”.
