Pope Leo XIV meets Roman Curia first time since election

This handout made available by The Vatican Media on May 24, 2025, shows Pope Leo XIV greeting the Roman Curia and Vatican employees, at the Aula Paolo VI (Paul VI Audience Hall), in The Vatican. Pope Leo XIV took his message of building bridges and promoting dialogue to the Roman Curia on May 24, in his first audience with members of the Catholic Church’s governing body. (Photo by Simone Risoluti / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Pope Leo XIV took his message of building bridges and promoting dialogue to the Roman Curia on Saturday, in his first audience with members of the Catholic Church’s governing body.

The late Pope Francis had sometimes difficult relations with the Curia and Vatican officials, accusing them early in his papacy of “spiritual Alzheimer’s” and a lust for power.

The new pontiff, the first from the United States, said Saturday that his inaugural meeting was an opportunity to say thanks for all their work.

“Popes come and go, the Curia remains,” Leo told the audience of officials, staff and their families in the Vatican’s vast Paul VI hall.

He repeated his first words from St Peter’s Basilica when he became pope on May 8, where he urged people to “build bridges” and to welcome “with open arms, everyone who needs our charity, our presence, dialogue and love”.

“If we must all cooperate in the great cause of unity and love, let us try to do so first of all with our behaviour in everyday situations, starting from the work environment,” the pope said.

“Everyone can be a builder of unity with their attitudes towards colleagues, overcoming inevitable misunderstandings with patience and humility, putting themselves in the shoes of others, avoiding prejudices, and also with a good dose of humour, as Pope Francis taught us.”

From decentralising power and increasing transparency to providing greater roles for lay people and women, Francis implemented several reforms of the Roman Curia.

But his criticism left a lasting impression among many officials, and he also drew accusations of being too authoritarian in his governance, regularly bypassing the administrative bodies of the Holy See.

In 2024, the Vatican — where trade unions are not recognised — also saw an unprecedented strike by around 50 employees of the Vatican Museums over their working conditions.

The pope spent two decades working in Peru but for the past two years was head of the Vatican department responsible for appointing bishops worldwide.

AFP