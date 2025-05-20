Video: Policeman’s stray bullet kills WAEC candidate in Ibadan

The victim being taken to the hospital.

By Adeola Badru

A WAEC candidate was on Tuesday morning fatally struck by a stray bullet fired by a police officer during a high-speed chase in Ibadan.

The incident occurred on Gbagi Market Road in Ibadan as the officer pursued a fleeing vehicle, suspected to be popular “Yahoo Boys.”

Unfortunately, one of the bullets fired missed its target and hit the student, who was riding on a motorcycle with his twin brother.

Eyewitnesses report that a policeman, while trying to shoot at a vehicle they were chasing along Gbagi market road in Ibadan, hit an innocent school student with a stray bullet while he was in his father’s car. The student was rushed to Welfare Hospital but was declared dead on… pic.twitter.com/E6LnMmwjyG — Oyo Affairs (@Oyoaffairs) May 20, 2025

The boy was on his way to take the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination at the time.

He was quickly taken to Welfare Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

In response to the tragedy, market traders and sympathisers protested by bringing the boy’s remains to the Oyo State Secretariat, demanding justice.

As of the time this report was filed, security personnel had been mounted at the entrance of the government secretariat to control the crowd, while protesters called for accountability and reform in police protocols.

Neither the Oyo State Police Command nor the state government has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Vanguard News