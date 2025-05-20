Police rescue 5 abducted passengers from bandits in Katsina

The Nigeria Police Force

The police command in Katsina State says it has rescued five abducted passengers from bandits in Faskari Local Government of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, told newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina that the passengers were abducted at Unguwar-Basau on Funtua-Gusau road.

He said that: “On May 19, 2025, about 9:37 p.m., a distress call was received at Faskari Divisional Police Headquarters that some suspected armed bandits attacked passengers in two vehicles at Unguwar-Basau on Funtua-Gusau road.

“The vehicles attacked were a Hummer bus with registration number: T0510 KN and a white Mendez truck, LFA 508 YR.

“Upon receipt of the report, Armoured Personnel Career (APC) patrol team promptly responded to the scene and engaged the bandits in a gun battle where the assailants were overpowered due to superior tactics and firepower.

“All the five kidnapped victims, including two drivers and three passengers, were successfully rescued,” he said.

He, however, said four victims sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to Sheme Primary Health Centre (PHC) for immediate medical attention, and now responding to treatment.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bello Shehu, commended the operatives for their bravery and swift response.

The CP charged the officers to sustain efforts in the fight against banditry in the state.