Police rescue 20 alleged victims of ponzi scheme in Ondo, arrest suspected fraudsters

The Nigeria Police Force

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has rescued 20 individuals reportedly held against their will in connection with an alleged Ponzi scheme operation in Akure, the state capital.

Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, disclosed this while parading suspects at the command headquarters in Akure. He said detectives arrested a 26-year-old man, Sakariya Sadiq, for his alleged involvement in a case of fraud and unlawful confinement.

According to Afolabi, the arrest followed complaints by parents who reported their children missing after traveling to Akure from Osun and Oyo States in November 2024. The victims were said to have gone in search of employment opportunities introduced by a friend.

“On April 24, 2025, the Command Surveillance Team, acting on intelligence, traced and located the individuals at a residence in Oba-Ile, Akure,” Afolabi stated. “During the operation, 20 people were rescued and a suspect identified as Sakariya Sadiq was apprehended.”

The police allege that the victims were lured into a scheme known as “Quest International Company” under the promise of lucrative returns. Each individual was reportedly asked to pay ₦1.5 million and bring two additional recruits to qualify for membership. The suspect claimed the payments were for items described as Chi-pendants, Bio-Discs, and accommodation.

Afolabi said the rescued individuals are receiving support and would be reunited with their families, while the suspect would be charged upon conclusion of the investigation.

In a separate case, the police also arrested a woman identified as Iyabode Oluwakemi for allegedly defrauding job seekers under the pretense of securing federal employment.

The arrest followed a complaint from a victim who said he lost ₦5.3 million to the suspect. Further investigations revealed that multiple individuals had been affected, with total losses reportedly exceeding ₦250 million.

Detectives from the Special Enquiry Unit apprehended the suspect, who is also expected to face charges upon completion of investigations.

In another operation, the command arrested a suspect allegedly involved in vehicle theft. A 42-year-old man, Ayodele Temitope, was arrested in connection with the theft of a Dyna truck in Akure, which was later sold for ₦1.8 million in Ibadan. Police also recovered a stolen Nissan Primera with registration number LND 248 BF and a Toyota Camry marked KTU 235 GA from locations in Oyo State.

Commissioner Afolabi reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ongoing investigations and prosecution of all suspects involved in criminal activity.