Police rescue 2 kidnapped Ghanaian nationals, trail suspected abductor

The Nigeria Police Force

By Kingsley Omonobi

The police at the Force headquarters announced on Friday that, following a report filed with the National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja on April 27th, 2025, regarding the kidnapping of Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo, a 48-year-old Ghanaian national, the Nigerian Police, through its Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has successfully rescued two kidnapped Ghanaian nationals and apprehended a key kidnapping syndicate operating across international borders.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that in this significant victory against crime—particularly transnational crime—the Nigerian Police Force demonstrated its resolve to safeguard lives and property, delivering a substantial blow to organized criminal networks across borders.

ACP Adejobi explained that initial investigations revealed Ms. Baidoo’s abduction stemmed from a sophisticated Facebook love scam. Advanced technical analysis led to a key location connected to the perpetrators, prompting immediate operative deployment.

“Working in close collaboration with the Ghanaian Police Service, the IRT operatives identified a criminal syndicate with members operating in both Ghana and Nigeria.”

A breakthrough in the investigation was the arrest of Emeka Christian, a 27-year-old Nigerian national residing in Bolgatanga, Upper Eastern Ghana. He confessed to receiving GHµ 10,000 as ransom for the victim through his Ghanaian mobile account. He further admitted to transferring the Naira equivalent to a Nigerian bank account belonging to one Peter Okoye.

On May 1st, 2025, at approximately 1:22 PM, IRT operatives tracked Peter Okoye, the prime suspect, to Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The suspect was apprehended along with syndicate members Paulinus Chidokwe, 35, and Chinonso Okafor, 35. Two Ghanaian women—Ms. Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo and Amaseerwaa Konadu, victims of the abductors—were rescued in the process.

The victims have been taken to the hospital for proper treatment after being held under dehumanizing conditions. The suspects are currently under investigation, and upon conclusion, those involved will face full legal consequences.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the officers for their swift and coordinated operation, which led to the successful rescue of these foreign nationals.

This achievement underscores the commitment of the Nigerian Police Force and its international partners to combat transnational crime and ensure the safety of all individuals within and beyond our borders.

The Nigeria Police Force urges the public to be wary of online romance scams and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest law enforcement agency, including the Nigeria Police via our contact handles.