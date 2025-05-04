Police raid criminal hideout, arrest suspected robbers and cultists in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has raided a criminal hideout and arrested three suspected robbers and cultists, successfully averting a potential cult war along the Calabar-Itu Road axis.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement released to the press on Saturday in Uyo.

According to the statement, the operation followed credible intelligence about an impending cult clash in the area. “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has successfully apprehended three suspected robbers and cultists, thwarting a potential cult war along the Calabar-Itu Road axis,” John stated.

She explained that the intelligence pointed to two notorious gang leaders who were allegedly terrorizing the area and had lodged at a guest house in Ntak Inyang.

“On May 1, 2025, at about 05:00 a.m., surveillance teams acting on precise intelligence raided the identified hideout,” the spokesperson said.

The operation led to the arrest of two male suspects: Joseph Ekeng Edet of Akon Itam and Ekon Isaiah of Ibiaku Uruan, both confirmed members of the Kuklux Klan secret cult. A female companion, Esther Otobong Edem, was also apprehended at the scene.

Recovered items from the suspects include one locally made pistol, a battle axe, a hammer, a bottle containing a liquid substance suspected to be a charm, two torchlights, two mobile phones, and a black bag containing various items.

DSP John added that investigations are ongoing, and five victims have already come forward to identify the suspects as the gang responsible for robbing them at Urua Ekpa and School Road.