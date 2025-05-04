Police kill three bandits, rescue two, arrest nine in Delta

….Recover Cache of Arms, Arrest Notorious Car Snatcher

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a series of successful operations across Benue and Delta States, resulting in the neutralization of three armed bandits, the rescue of two kidnap victims, the arrest of nine suspects, and the recovery of a large cache of arms and stolen vehicles.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, these achievements are a result of intelligence-led and proactive policing strategies.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, operatives of the Benue State Police Command, acting on credible intelligence, engaged in a gun battle with a group of suspected bandits near the Tse-Gondo axis in the Sankera area, where the suspects were reportedly planning attacks on security personnel.

“Three of the bandits sustained fatal gunshot injuries and were confirmed dead at the hospital,” Adejobi said.

Recovered from the scene were two locally fabricated firearms and several live cartridges.

In Delta State, a series of targeted operations yielded significant results:

On April 22, 2025, the CP Special Assignment Team arrested Henry Okpor, a suspected serial car snatcher. Recovered from him were:

A pump-action shotgun

A Toyota Highlander (Reg. No. RBC-414-BL)

A Hyundai vehicle (Reg. No. LSD-367-DU), both suspected to be stolen

On April 25, 2025, a sting operation led to the arrest of Mudiaga Okparume and Arinze Humble, identified members of the Vikings confraternity.

Recovered items included:

Two Beretta pistols

Five rounds of live ammunition

On April 26, 2025, following the kidnapping of two individuals in Agbarho, police tracked the suspects to Uvwiama forest, Ughelli North LGA, and successfully rescued the victims during a tactical operation.

In the course of this operation, nine suspects were arrested, and the following arms were recovered:

Three pump-action guns

Three double/single-barrel guns

One locally made firearm

Thirteen rounds of live cartridges

ACP Adejobi reaffirmed the Police Force’s commitment to public safety:

“These successful operations reflect the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to combating violent crimes. We remain steadfast in ensuring the safety and security of all citizens through intelligence-led policing and swift response to criminal activities.”

He added that all suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, commended the efforts of the operatives involved and assured Nigerians that the Force remains resolute in protecting lives and property across the country.