Police neutralise bandit, rescue 5 kidnapped victims in Katsina

The Nigeria Police Force

The police in Katsina State have neutralised a notorious bandit, Audu Kushin of Tsamiyar Maigoro village in Malumfashi local government area, and rescued five kidnapped victims.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement in Katsina on Saturday.

He said that “on May 22, at about 10:15 p.m., a distress call was received at Malumfashi Division that some armed men suspected to be bandits attacked Unguwar Lado and Karo villages of Malumfashi.

“A team of operatives led by the DPO responded promptly to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“During the operation, one notorious bandit, identified as Audu Kushin of Tsamiyar Maigoro village, was successfully neutralised.”

Unfortunately, he said, five kidnapped victims were shot and injured by the assailants.

He said that the injured victims were rushed to General Hospital Malumfashi for immediate medical attention.

Aliyu added that efforts were being intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects.

He further called on the public to continue supporting the command with timely information for prompt and decisive action against all forms of crime and criminality in the state.(NAN)