Police nab taxi driver for allegedly floating theft syndicate

The Nigeria Police Force

The Kano State Police Command has announced the arrest of a 40-year-old man, Ali Dahiru, from Jaji, Kaduna State, for allegedly posing as a taxi driver and operating a syndicate of theft along the Kura-Kano route.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano on Tuesday.

Kiyawa said that investigation revealed that the suspect, using a green Golf 3 vehicle, would pick up passengers and their belongings, claiming mechanical faults or fuel shortages to distract them and make off with their properties.

He stated that fifty complainants had identified the suspect as responsible for their losses.

“Under the leadership of CP Ibrahim Bakori, the Kano State Police Command swiftly acted on intelligence, apprehended the suspect, and recovered several stolen properties.”

He said that upon completing the investigation, the suspect would be charged in court.

Kiyawa said, “The Commissioner of Police thanked the public for their support and assured that the police would continue working to maintain law and order and protect lives and property, as well as bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The command encourages the citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the contact numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, and 09029292926.” (NAN)