Police nab 78 suspects, recover weapons, drugs in Kano

The Kano State Police Command on Friday, said it arrested 78 suspects and recovered a substantial quantity of weapons, illicit drugs and stolen properties across the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Dr Ibrahim Bakori made the disclosure at a news conference at Bompai Kano Police Headquarters.

Bakori stated that the development was part of the command’s ongoing efforts to combat crime in the state.

According to the CP, notable among the arrests was the re-arrest of one Sulaiman Danwawu, a 32-year-old notorious drug dealer from Tudun Yola Quarters.

He explained that Danwawu had previously been charged to court in 2022 for alleged possession of 500 cartons of suspected Tramadol tablets and now found with other illicit substances on his re-arrest.

The CP also announced that his men apprehended a suspected armed robber with two Beretta pistols and ten rounds of live ammunition.

“Between April 23 and May 9, 2025, we arrested five-armed robbery suspects, seven suspected drug dealers.

”We also arrested one suspected cattle rustler, four suspected fraudsters, 13 suspected thieves and 48 suspected thugs (Yan Daba),” he said.

Bakori listed items recovered from the suspects to include two Beretta pistols with 10 live rounds of ammunitions, various quantities of hard drugs such as Pregabalin, Diazepam, Tramadol, Codeine, Pentazocine and Cannabis.

Also recovered were eight vehicles, three tricycles and two motorcycles.

The Police chief added that they recovered 12 cutlasses, 15 knives, counterfeit currency totaling 198 US dollar notes and ₦311,000. five sheep, two rams, 12 mobile phones, an alternator generator and several other household items.

Bakori emphasised that these achievements demonstrate the effectiveness of the command’s strategies in curbing drug abuse and related crimes, which drive thuggery, armed robbery and other violent crimes.

He also noted a significant reduction in phone snatching, thuggery and car theft in the area.

The commissioner assured residents of the command’s resolve to maintain peace and order just as he urged the public to support the police with credible information.

He appreciated the support of the media and other law-abiding citizens of the state, saying, “we count on your cooperation to keep Kano safe”.