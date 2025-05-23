Police nab 7 suspected burglary syndicate members in A’Ibom

The Nigeria Police Force

Uyo—Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested seven suspects allegedly notorious for burglary and the theft of valuable property in Ifa Atai Village, within the Uyo metropolis.

In a statement, yesterday, by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Timfon John, on Wednesday, at about 8am., the police, acting on credible information, arrested a suspect residing in Ibiaku Ishiet Village, in Uruan Local Government Area of the state.

She explained that during interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to his involvement in a series of house burglaries in Ifa Atai village and its environs, alongside his gang members.

According to the police spokesperson, further investigation led to the arrest of six suspected receivers of stolen goods.

“The police have successfully apprehended a key member of a notorious burglary and theft syndicate, which led to further arrests and recovery of stolen items,” John said.

“On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at approximately 8am., acting on credible intelligence, police arrested a suspect—name withheld—a male originally from Esuk Mba village in Bakassi LGA, Cross River State, but residing in Ibiaku Ishiet village, Uruan LGA.

“During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to his involvement in burgling houses in Ifa Atai village and nearby areas, along with his gang. He also admitted to being a member of the Mafia secret cult group, and provided names of his fellow cult members.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of six suspected receivers of stolen goods.”

The PPRO added that a search of the suspects’ apartments allegedly led to the recovery of a generator, several iron rods, eight solar batteries, and quantities of nails and binding wire.

John said the investigation is on-going, with efforts underway to apprehend other suspects.

She reaffirmed that the Akwa Ibom Police Command remains committed to its mandate of protecting lives and property.