Police evacuate remains of Bolt driver shot dead in Bayelsa

Police operatives from the Bayelsa command have evacuated the remains of a Bolt driver, who was shot dead on Friday morning at Samphino Road Junction, Yenagoa.

The lifeless body of the middle-aged yet-to-be-identified driver was discovered early Friday morning inside his vehicle at the Samphino Road Junction in the Kpansia suburb of Yenagoa.

Residents, who discovered the scene, raised the alarm, which prompted a swift response from police operatives, who quickly cordoned off the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the body of the commercial driver has been deposited at the mortuary for possible autopsy.

The residents, who got to the scene early, suggested that the victim might have been shot at close range by suspected armed robbers.

Reacting to the incident, a senior police officer, who spoke on anonymity at the crime scene, said that a full-scale investigation was underway.

“We are working to gather all necessary intelligence.

“Forensic teams have been deployed to the scene and we are also liaising with the bolt company to retrieve trip data that may help in tracking down the culprits,” he said.

The Police Spokesman in Bayelsa, ASP Musa Mohammed, confirmed the incident to NAN and said that investigation was already in progress. (NAN)