Police assures corps members of security in Imo State

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — The Imo State Police Command has assured all corps members undertaking their mandatory one-year service in the state of maximum security throughout their service year.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Aboki Danjuma, made this promise while addressing the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members during the NYSC debriefing ceremony held yesterday at the Eziama Obaire Orientation Camp, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

The CP advised corps members to “refrain from unauthorized travels” and what he described as “risky social activities.” He emphasized the need for them to prioritize their safety and instructed all Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders to “offer prompt assistance to the corps members and ensure close monitoring of the areas where they are deployed.”

He added, “The Imo State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, remains fully committed to protecting all corps members. Corps members are encouraged to be vigilant, law-abiding, and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.”

In a message delivered on his behalf by the Commissioner for Youth Development and Talent Hunt, Dr. Mandela Ukaegbu, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to corps members’ welfare. He assured them that “resources would be mobilized to support their well-being” and encouraged them to initiate Community Development Service (CDS) projects aimed at improving rural healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

In his address, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Evans Okwor, commended the corps members for their “discipline and active participation during the orientation course.” He urged them to remain focused during their primary assignments and take full advantage of the SAED programme to enhance their skills.