43-yr-old woman bites off lover’s manhood over prolonged sex

The Nigeria Police Force

Forty-three-year-old woman simply identified as Gift has been arrested by operatives of Nkpolu Police Division in Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State, for chopping off the cap of her lover’s private part one Mr Sunday.

The incident occurred at Bishop Okoye Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

It was gathered that trouble started when victim requested for sex from her, but the suspect refused on the grounds that the Sunday allegedly takes sex enhancing drugs before making love with her which makes him last for a very long during intercourse.

An anonymous source disclosed that Sunday allegedly resorted to beating Gift for refusing him sexual intercourse and in the process, she grabbed his manhood and chopped off the cap with her teeth.

The source further revealed that neighbours were attracted to the scene by loud scream by Mr. Sunday.

It was also gathered that the timely arrival of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Nkpolu Police Division and his men, saved Gift from mob that wanted to lynch her.

The victim (Sunday) was later rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he is taking treatment.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the incident to journalists.

Iringe-Koko was quoted, saying: “Yes, I can confirm the incident. The woman (suspect) aged 43 years has been arrested. Investigation is ongoing.”