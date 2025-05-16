Police arrest three fake EFCC operatives, others in Niger 

The Nigeria Police Force

The police command in Niger says it has arrested three suspects, who posed as Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) operatives, abducted and robbed students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) University, Lapai.

A statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Friday in Minna, indicated that two informants who aided and abetted the operation were also arrested.

Abiodun said that the police received information at about 8:00 p.m., on May 13, that four of the suspects stormed the students’ off-campus lodge and allegedly abducted two students under the pretence of being EFCC operatives.

He said the suspects whisked the students away in a Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. ABJ 245 CU.

Abiodun explained that the police operatives attached to Lapai Division immediately mobilised and trailed the vehicle to Suleja Road, by Kwakuti, where the suspects were arrested.

He gave the names of the suspects as Emmanuel Linus, 30, of Deidei; Hyelda Aliyu, 28, of Nyanya; and Abduljallid Tanko, 33, of Karu, all from Abuja.

“The suspects were arrested with the said vehicle, but unfortunately one Alfa James among the suspects escaped from the scene.

“During interrogation, they confessed that they were invited by their informants, as this is their means of livelihood.

“They entered one of the students rooms with three electric tasers held as guns, collected five phones and abducted two persons,” Abiodun explained.

According to him, the suspects had requested the sum of N10 million from the students and later negotiated to N500,000 before they were arrested.

“They confessed further that the ID cards used were designed at a shop in Nyanya, Abuja, bearing same identification number 1069,” he said.

The spokesperson also gave the names of their informant collaborators as Mohammed Hassan and Hamisu Adamu, both of Angwan-Hausa in Lapai.

He explained that the informants gave one of the suspects, Emmanuel Linus, information about the students, having known each other in Paiko.

Abiodun said that Emmanuel had been identified as a dismissed soldier with criminal records and had been convicted two years ago.

He said that further investigation was ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), saying that they would be charged to court for prosecution immediately after the investigation. (NAN)