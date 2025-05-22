Police arrest suspected burglary syndicate, six receivers of stolen goods

The Nigeria Police Force

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a suspected key member of a notorious burglary syndicate, Archibong Effiong, along with six individuals believed to be receivers of stolen property.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Timfon John.

According to the statement, Effiong, a native of Esuk Mba Village in Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, who currently resides in Ibiaku Ishiet Village, Uruan LGA, Akwa Ibom State, was apprehended on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at about 08:00 hours, following credible intelligence.

“During interrogation, Effiong confessed to burgling houses in Ifa Atai Village, Uyo LGA, and surrounding areas, alongside his gang members identified as Umoh and Twancy (both male),” DSP John said.

She further revealed that Effiong also admitted to being a member of the Mafia secret cult group, and provided the names of other cult members.

A search of the suspects’ residences led to the recovery of:

A generator

Several pieces of iron rods

Eight solar batteries

Assorted nails and binding wires

“The police are continuing investigations to apprehend other suspects. Further developments will be communicated to the public in due course,” the PPRO stated.

Following additional investigations, six suspected receivers of the stolen goods were also arrested. They have been identified as:

Augustine Ita Essien

Sadam Musa

Usman Haruna

Umar Abubakar

Murtiala Muhammed

Emmanuel Sunday

All six suspects were arrested at Ring Road III, Uyo, and are currently in police custody as investigations continue.