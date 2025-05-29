Police arrest principal suspects in killing of Kano DPO

The Nigeria Police Force

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Police Command has announced the arrest of 41 individuals, including the principal suspects, in connection with the brutal killing of CSP Baba Ali, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Rano Local Government Area.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrests on Thursday, describing the incident as a “senseless killing” and a “direct assault on the sacrifices of our brave police officers.”

Haruna said the command acted swiftly following the tragic incident, launching an intensive investigation that led to the apprehension of key suspects. “Following a swift and thorough investigation, a total of 41 suspects have been arrested, including identified principal suspects,” he disclosed.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, the command said the heinous act has triggered widespread condemnation and is considered an attack on the security and peace of the state.

“The Kano State Police Command expresses shock and sadness over the brutal killing of the DPO while on active duty. This act is not only a loss to the Police Force but a grave attack on the fabric of our society,” Haruna said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, reassured the public of the command’s unwavering commitment to justice. “The Police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all perpetrators are brought to justice. We urge citizens to remain calm and continue to support ongoing investigations,” he said.

The statement also acknowledged the outpouring of public condolences and cooperation, calling for sustained collaboration in the fight against criminality. “We stand united in our resolve to protect and serve our community and ensure that those who undermine our security efforts are held accountable,” Haruna added.

The Police Command also paid tribute to the late CSP Baba Ali, praising his dedication and courage, and reaffirmed its determination to uphold law and order across Kano State.