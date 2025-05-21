Police arrest officer who shot WAEC student dead in Ibadan

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Oyo State says it has arrested one of its personnel who accidentally shot dead a 14-year-old secondary school student, Kehinde Alade, in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ibadan on Tuesday.

He said the officer responsible for the discharge of the firearm had been taken into custody along with other members of his team.

Osifeso said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Johnson Adenola, had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“The investigation will be led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID),” he said.

According to him, the officer is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

He assured the public that the process would be transparent and the findings made public.

The spokesperson said the command regretted the tragic incident which occurred at about 7.45 a.m. during a joint traffic enforcement operation with the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYTMA).

He said the team of officers were attempting to stop a black Honda Accord car, marked FST 639 JJ, driven by the deceased’s father, Odunayo Alade, for driving against traffic.

“Rather than complying with lawful directives, the driver allegedly accelerated toward the enforcement team in an attempt to evade arrest, ramming into two OYTMA vehicles and a police Buffalo Patrol Truck.

“In an effort to prevent further damage and harm to officers and other road users, barricades were set up to demobilise the fleeing vehicle.

“However, the driver reportedly broke through these barricades, continuing to drive recklessly and endangering lives,” he said.

The police spokesperson buttressed that, given the nature of the driver’s conduct, officers suspected possible criminal activity or a case of abduction.

“A police chase ensued, and in an attempt to immobilise the vehicle, a police corporal discharged a firearm aimed at the tyres.

“Tragically, the bullet missed and struck Kehinde Alade ‘m’, who was seated in the rear seat behind the driver.

“He was immediately rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), where he was confirmed dead on arrival,” he said.

Osifeso said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

He says the police command extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, adding that the command remains resolute in its commitment to upholding justice and ensuring accountability.