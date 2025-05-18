Police arrest kidnappers’ armourer, logistic suppliers, 11 other suspects in Ondo

The Nigeria Police Force

— Rescue Victim

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo State have arrested four suspected kidnappers, including Abubakar Bamoh, a logistics supplier to a notorious kidnapping syndicate operating across the state and other parts of the South West.

Parading the suspects over the weekend in Akure, the State Capital, Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, revealed that 30-year-old Bamoh was apprehended following intelligence reports linking him to multiple kidnapping operations.

According to Afolabi, Bamoh, an indigene of Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State, served as the armourer and logistics coordinator for the kidnapping network. He was arrested by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad at a Fulani camp in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was deeply involved in providing logistics for a kidnapping operation in Osun State, where the victim was held captive inside a forest in Igbara-Oke,” Afolabi stated.

A search of Bamoh’s hideout led to the recovery of a Tecno mobile phone, suspected to have been used for communication within the criminal gang, and a solar panel allegedly used to power devices in the forest.

In another operation, police detectives rescued a kidnapped victim and arrested one of his abductors through a combined effort by police operatives and local hunters in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North-East council area.

Afolabi disclosed that the joint team acted on actionable intelligence regarding the movement of the kidnappers who had abducted one Ogunniyi Semiu on May 14, 2025.

“Based on credible intelligence, the joint team laid an ambush in a forest near Supare-Akoko, believed to be a rendezvous point for the suspects who had demanded ₦14 million in ransom,” he explained.

During the ensuing gun battle, several of the suspects were injured, while one, identified as Babuga Muhammed from Igana, Iseyin in Oyo State, was apprehended. The victim, Semiu, was rescued alive and unharmed, with no ransom paid.

The Police Commissioner added that the Command also nabbed other suspected kidnappers, including Ibrahim Umar and Paul Osanyinduro, who were allegedly operating in the Owo and Akoko areas.

Additionally, some suspected cult members were arrested in Owo town. Two suspects, Aliu Raymond (42) and Olaoluwa Olootu, were apprehended in Isuada, Owo, for their involvement in cult-related activities as members of the Eye Confraternity.

“These suspects have long been on our wanted list. They confessed to several criminal acts, including the recent attack on a commercial motorcycle rider on May 14, 2025, in Isuada,” Afolabi said.

Afolabi assured the public of the Command’s continued commitment to ridding the state of criminal elements and ensuring the safety of all residents.