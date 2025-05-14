Police arrest cattle rustlers, recover 273 cows linked to notorious bandits in Kaduna

The Nigeria Police Force

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The police in Kaduna State have arrested 2 suspected cattle rustlers and recovered 273 cows that were linked to notorious bandits.

The Police Public Relations officer in the state, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the feat was achieved on 11th May 2025, acting on credible intelligence on the movement of suspected rustled cattle’s mostly from Kauru, kaura, and kachia local governments of Kaduna state are passing through the eastern axis of Akilibu through Rijana Forest.

According to him, the Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, CSP Sani Zuntu led his team with the support of the Military and some local vigilante operatives, to intercept the said cattle along Niger -Kaduna state border in Ishau area in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Two suspects were arrested in possession of the cattle namely Tanimu Ibrahim and Bello Musa .Upon interrogation, both suspects confessed that the cows were the property of two well-known bandit leaders who are currently on the run. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and dismantle the criminal network involved in cattle rustling and banditry in the region,” he said.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Muhammad psc, mni, who was personally present in the forest applauded and commended the swift action of the officers in executing the successful operation. He reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to fighting criminality in all forms and called on the public to continue providing useful information to aid the ongoing investigations. He assured the members of public that Kaduna state will continue to be safer and better,” he added.