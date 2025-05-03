Police arrest 95 suspected cultists, recover firearms in Edo

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Edo has arrested 95 suspected cultists and recovered multiple weapons and ammunition during a week-long operation targeting cult-related violence in the Benin metropolis.

The command’s public relations officer, CSP Moses Yamu, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Yamu said operatives of the command also seized two locally made pistols, a single-barrel shotgun, and 24 live cartridges during intelligence-led raids.

According to him, the suspects are alleged members of the Maphites, Eiye, and Aye confraternities, which authorities say are responsible for recent cult supremacy killings in the state.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Agbonika, warned youths against joining unlawful societies.

He noted that the commissioner urged parents to monitor their children’s activities.

“These groups destroy futures and end lives, both of members and innocent citizens,” he said.

Of the 95 suspects, he said that 64 had been charged in court and remanded in a custodial centre, while investigations continued on the remaining cases.

The command’s spokesperson assured residents of Edo of continued efforts to dismantle cult networks and restore public safety. (NAN)