Police arrest 4 suspects, recover stolen property in A’Ibom

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom said it had arrested four suspected criminals in Udi Street in Uyo and recovered numerous stolen items.

DSP Timfon John, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, said this in a statement in Uyo on Monday.

John said that the suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence and in compliance with the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare’s directive.

She said that an operation which was inaugurated last Friday at exactly 1:15 a.m., led to the arrest of the four suspects.

”In a significant intelligence-led operation, operatives of the command raided a location in Udi Street, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of numerous stolen items.

The raid also resulted in the arrest of another two suspected receivers of stolen property,” she explained.

The command’s image maker said that exhibit including 14 sewing machine heads and a generator were recovered from the suspects.

According to her, two complainants have come forward and identified their stolen machines among the recovered items.

She added that investigation into the matter was ongoing.