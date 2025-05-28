Police apprehend suspected MASSOB member in Anambra

The Police in Anambra has arrested a suspected member of the proscribed Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) in Nnewi area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s Public Relations Officer in the state on Wednesday in Awka.

He said that items recovered from the suspect included, a motorcycle, branded T-shirt and his identity card as a member of MASSOB.

Ikenga said that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad in Nnewi Sector, acting on credible information on how the proscribed MASSOB has planned to enforce sit-at-home on May 30, arrested the suspect on May 26.

Ikenga said that the suspect who confessed to being a member and informant to the proscribed group, has made useful information that is aiding the investigation for the possible arrest of other suspects.

The police spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ikioye Orutugu has directed the operatives to intensify their onslaught against criminals in the state, given the confession by the suspects.

The co missione urged them to step up surveillance operations to thwart any unlawful gathering in the state.