Plateau: Commissioner, ex-lawmaker urge journalists to eschew fake news

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Journalists in Plateau State have been urged to use their various platforms to project the positive image of the State, bringing healing, not pain to the people.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, and the former Member of the National Assembly, Musa Bagos who represented the Jos East/Jos South federal constituency in two separate events, stated that the State is known for its tourism, agriculture, and economic potential and appealed that journalists should eschew fake news but present reports that would promote healthy communal living.

The duo in their separate remarks while meeting with the journalists at the Press Centre in Jos, commended their efforts in reporting issues in the State and asked that the journalists report responsibly for the good of society.

Ramnap who was accompanied by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Gyang Bere, and Directors in her Ministry called for a robust synergy between the government and journalists to foster harmonious work relationships.

Bagos on his part added, “I’m excited that I’m meeting people who have shaped the course of governance in this State, people who have stood for what Plateau truly represents. One unique thing about journalists in Plateau is that you’re not just journalists, you have carried the State’s burden on your shoulders.

“You have shown a deep passion for Plateau, and you’ve ensured that the true narratives of our challenges are told honestly and clearly. On behalf of all of us who have struggled for a united Nigeria, I want to say thank you for your efforts.

“As we appreciate you, the work isn’t done yet. The challenges are still there. But I believe that with your efforts, you will continue to put Plateau in a positive light. Too often, outsiders think of Plateau only in terms of crisis. But we are proud of the governor today, who is making efforts to promote tourism and improve the State’s image.

“The world can only hear of these efforts through you—the media. So, I urge you to do more. We need your voices to echo beyond this State. Show the world the real Plateau—its tourism potential, its hospitality, and its economic opportunities. Let’s not allow fake news to define our narratives… Use your pen to heal the wounded in Plateau.”

On the national issues, he noted, “I have been advocating for State police. Once we get State police, part of its structure will involve empowering the locals, and also empowering State governors to tackle insecurity. There are some specific constitutional issues that, if addressed, can solve multiple problems at once…”

However, the State Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Chair, Ayuku Pwaspo, assured of a continued collaboration for a prosperous Plateau State