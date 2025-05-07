Pirates kidnap 19 passengers in Rivers boat hijacking

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

No fewer than 19 travelers were kidnapped along the Isaka River in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that one of the boats was heading to Bonny Island, while the other was en route to the Cawthorne Channel in Bille, Degema Local Government Area when the incident occurred.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, Port Harcourt Commercial District, Israel Pepple, described the situation as unfortunate.

Pepple revealed that the pirates also made away with goods and property worth millions of naira.

“From the information we gathered, it was 13 persons along with the driver in one boat. The other boat going to Bonny with goods had six persons kidnapped. So, six plus 13 makes 19,” Pepple stated.

He disclosed that the union is considering a strike to compel government action, citing the frequent nature of the attacks.

“As we said last time, we may have no option but to down tools because it is becoming routine. As soon as they release one group, they come back to kidnap more. It’s like a business for them,” he lamented.

Pepple called on the State Sole Administrator and security agencies to improve security along the state’s waterways, emphasizing the lack of utilization of military gunboats donated by the Rivers State Government.

“The irony is that even the gunboats stationed nearby have no fuel to operate. That is the worst part because the gunboats are right there, close to this office, but there is no logistical support for them,” he said.

He urged the Sole Administrator to act swiftly to address the rising insecurity along the waterways, warning that the situation is getting out of hand.