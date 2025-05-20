Photos: Workers protest at finance ministry over unpaid allowances

Credit: Channels TV

Members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday staged a protest at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja, locking the main entrance and blocking vehicular access to the premises.

Clad in red T-shirts, the protesters demanded the payment of unpaid allowances and outstanding emoluments. While they declined to address the media directly, their placards carried bold messages calling for the settlement of salary arrears and entitlements.

The demonstration brought official activities at the ministry to a halt, drawing the attention of civil servants, visitors, and passersby.