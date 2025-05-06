Photos: Rihanna pregnant, shows off baby bump at 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna has revealed she is expecting her third child, making the announcement in signature fashion at the 2025 Met Gala in New York.

The 37-year-old singer and fashion icon turned heads as she cradled her baby bump and smiled for photographers on the navy carpet adorned with daffodils.

Dressed in a wide-brimmed hat and a custom floor-length tailored ensemble, Rihanna made a dramatic entrance as the final guest to arrive at the annual fundraising gala.

Rihanna, born Robyn Fenty, shares two sons with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky — RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers and who served as one of the event’s co-chairs, confirmed the pregnancy news while speaking with reporters on the red carpet.

“It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up,” he said.

When congratulated, he responded warmly: “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”



“I’m glad everybody’s happy for us because we’re definitely happy,” he added.

The Met Gala, held annually to benefit the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, is known for its bold themes and extravagant fashion.

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrated menswear and was the first to do so since 2003.

Rihanna has a history of making headline-grabbing pregnancy announcements.

She revealed her first pregnancy with a Harlem photoshoot alongside A$AP Rocky, and stunned viewers during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance when she debuted her second baby bump.

She joins a growing list of celebrities who have chosen the Met Gala as the stage to share their baby news — including Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss, who both made similar announcements at last year’s event.

