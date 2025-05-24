Photos: NSIB probes Ilorin aircraft crash-landing, recovers data card

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has begun an on-site investigation into the crash-landing of a Diamond training aircraft operated by the Aviation Training School.

NSIB also confirmed that the aircraft’s data card has been recovered and that analysis has commenced.

The incident occurred at 17:28 local time on May 23, 2025, during a simulated instrument approach on Runway 05 at General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin.

A statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, said the NSIB Director General, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., visited the crash site today, May 24, 2025, to assess the situation and oversee the initial phase of the investigation.

Quoting Badeh, the statement said: “Our investigators are on ground and have begun work in earnest. The damaged aircraft is positioned on the left side of the runway, and recovery operations are nearly complete. Four of our specialists will remain at the site to complete critical measurements before returning to Abuja.

“The data card will be analysed at NSIB’s transport safety laboratory to support the Bureau’s findings and inform safety recommendations. A preliminary report will be released within 30 days. Our job is to determine what happened, to whom it happened, how it happened, and most importantly, how to prevent it from happening again.”

The statement added that the DG also confirmed that both occupants of the aircraft are conscious and coherent.

Badeh said: “One has undergone an MRI scan, and both are receiving appropriate medical care.”