Photos: NGE, SERAP’s briefing on media freedom

Eze Anaba, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, addressing newsmen at the event.

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, held a joint press conference on “Unchecked Injustice: How Authorities Are Weaponizing the Cybercrime Act to Stifle Peaceful Dissent and Media Freedom in Nigeria”.

It held today, Saturday, at Radisson Hotel, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Below are more images from the briefing:

From left: Steve Nwosu, Treasurer; Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, General Secretary; Eze Anaba, President, all of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, and, ⁠Richard Akinnola, Chairman, Centre for Media Law, at the briefing.

Kolawole Oluwadare, Deputy Director of SERAP, at the event.

⁠Richard Akinnola, Chairman, Centre for Media Law, speaking at the event.

⁠Dr. Uwugiaren and Richard Akinnola

Hamza Idris, Editor in Chief, Daily Trust, and ⁠Richard Akinnola.

