Photos: NFF unveils new Super Falcons jersey ahead of WAFCON

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially unveiled the new jersey for the Super Falcons ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), generating excitement among fans and players alike.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the NFF wrote: “New kit. Same pride. The @NGSuper_Falcons’ new jersey is here — bold, fearless, and made for champions.”

The statement was accompanied by stunning promotional photos showcasing the sleek, modern design of the new jersey.

The kit, which reflects the resilience and spirit of Nigeria’s national women’s team, features a bold blend of green and white, infused with intricate patterns that pay homage to Nigerian heritage and culture.

The design is meant to symbolize strength, unity, and the fearless nature of the Super Falcons as they gear up to conquer the continent once again.

Fans have already begun reacting positively to the jersey, with many praising its vibrant look and the pride it represents for the nation.

