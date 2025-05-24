Photos: Davido, Cubana Chief Priest visit Speaker Abbas

Davido, Cubana Chief Priest, and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas share a warm moment during their Friday meeting in Abuja. I Speaker_Abbas(X)

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Fridayay paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas on Friday

Davido was accompanied by entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest.

This follows their earlier visit to Senate President Godswill Akpabio in Abuja.

In a post on X, Abbas described the encounter as “warm and engaging,” highlighting discussions on music’s unifying power and its role in inspiring and uplifting Nigeria.

He wrote,”It was a pleasure to welcome award-winning artist @davido in a warm and engaging setting today. We had a rich conversation about the unifying power of music and its potential to inspire and uplift our nation.

“Davido shared insights into his latest project, describing it as “a celebration of our culture and a voice for the new generation.” I commend him for using his platform to positively influence young Nigerians and showcase our rich heritage to the world.

“Our youth and creative industries are essential to Nigeria’s future, and I remain committed to supporting the arts as a vital pillar of national development. This visit is a testament to the growing synergy between governance and culture as we continue to celebrate Nigerian excellence on the global stage.”

See photos below.