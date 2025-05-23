Photos: Davido, Cubana Chief Priest visit Akpabio

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in Abuja.

Davido was accompanied by entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest.

The visit was highlighted in a video shared by Cubana Chief Priest on Instagram.

In the footage, Senate President Akpabio is seen engaging with Davido and his entourage while holding a document.

Cubana Chief Priest captioned the post with a motivational message, encouraging his followers to surround themselves with people who embody the future they aspire to achieve.

“Try as much as possible to get close to people who look exactly like your future. Abuja nights with Naija🇳🇬 003. Person wey get OBO too get power,” he wrote.