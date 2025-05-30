[Photos] Biafra Day: Umuahia streets deserted as residents observe sit-at-home

By Steve Oko

Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, witnessed empty streets on Friday as residents stayed back in their homes in total compliance with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) in honour of fallen Biafra heroes.

The roads were virtually deserted except for occasional movements of tricycles and a few vehicles.

Shops on the streets did not open for business, while markets and motor parks also shut down.

Banks, equally, did not open to customers, just as schools, both private and public, did not open to students and pupils.

Some youths were sighted on the empty streets playing soccer while some people clustered at the entrance of their premises, discussing the latest developments in the country.

No security agents were sighted parading the streets, but so far, the city had no incident of any clash between security forces and those behind the sit-at-home order.

see photos below